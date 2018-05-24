Daycare worker charged with child abuse; previous charges were dropped

A daycare worker is once again facing child abuse charges after they were initially dropped in April.

Jennifer Ayers, 31, faces child abuse/neglect charges and reckless disregard for life stemming from an Oct. 30, 2017, incident at Precious People Child Care on Old Williamsburg Road in Sandston where Ayers is employed.

Tammy Whittle was called to pick her 3-year-old son Taaj from school. She was texted by the daycare's director and informed her son was vomiting. When she got to the daycare, she noticed a large bruise on Taaj's head.

The director told her Taaj had fallen earlier in the day, but that the fall was unrelated.

But the next day, Whittle said she received a call from Child Protective Services stating the information she had been told was wrong and Taaj needed to be taken to the hospital.

Whittle said another employee called police after she left with her son. That employee told police Taaj hadn't fallen, but had been pushed by Ayers.

Ayers was originally charged with assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She is expected back in court June 13.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12