Daycare worker charged with child abuse; previous charges were dropped

Jennifer Ayers, 31, faces child abuse/neglect charges and reckless disregard for life stemming from an Oct. 30, 2017, incident at Precious People Child Care.More >>
Jennifer Ayers, 31, faces child abuse/neglect charges and reckless disregard for life stemming from an Oct. 30, 2017, incident at Precious People Child Care.More >>
A Richmond man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his wife and her teenage son.More >>
A Richmond man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his wife and her teenage son.More >>
A Sandston non-profit that helps people in the community dealing with hunger, homelessness and addiction, needs help after their biggest freezer was stolen.More >>
A Sandston non-profit that helps people in the community dealing with hunger, homelessness and addiction, needs help after their biggest freezer was stolen.More >>
Denise Gay and her daughter LaToya Gay are now both convicted in the murder of 19-year-old Martre Coles.More >>
Denise Gay and her daughter LaToya Gay are now both convicted in the murder of 19-year-old Martre Coles.More >>
Brian Codie True, who was originally charged with second degree murder in the death of Corey Taylor Detreville, also entered a guilty plea to shooting into an occupied building.More >>
Brian Codie True, who was originally charged with second degree murder in the death of Corey Taylor Detreville, also entered a guilty plea to shooting into an occupied building.More >>