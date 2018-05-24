Daycare director, worker charged with child abuse

The director of Precious People Child Care is facing child abuse charges one day after an employee at the business was charged.

Catherine Morris Stainker, 56, was charged with child abuse/neglect and reckless disregard for life in an incident from Oct. 30, 2017, at the daycare center on Old Williamsburg Road in Sandston. Previously, Jennifer Ayers, 31, was charged with child abuse/neglect and reckless disregard for life stemming from an Oct. 30, 2017.

Stainker owned the facility and Ayers was an employee.

Both Stainker and Ayers were previously charged. Ayers was charged with assault and battery and Stainker was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but the case was not prosecuted.

The incident was brought to light when Tammy Whittle was called to pick her 3-year-old son Taaj from school. She was texted by Stainker and informed her son was vomiting. When she got to the daycare, she noticed a large bruise on Taaj's head.

Stainker told her Taaj had fallen earlier in the day, but that the fall was unrelated.

But the next day, Whittle said she received a call from Child Protective Services stating the information she had been told was wrong and Taaj needed to be taken to the hospital.

Whittle said another employee called police after she left with her son. That employee told police Taaj hadn't fallen, but had been pushed by Ayers.

She is expected back in court June 13.

