Yankees delayed by plane trouble after Texas loss - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Yankees delayed by plane trouble after Texas loss

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). New York Yankees Neil Walker (14) celebrates his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). New York Yankees Neil Walker (14) celebrates his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Travel problems have delayed the New York Yankees from getting home from Texas.

Newsday reports the team's charted Delta flight took off after Wednesday night's 12-10 loss to the Rangers. But the flight had to return to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport because of a mechanical problem.

The plane safely landed and the flight resumed early Thursday morning.

Last week, the Yankees were forced to spend the night at Dulles International Airport outside Washington because of a mechanical problem, rough weather and rules that limit the number of hours that a flight crew can work.

An email seeking comment from the team was not returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • MLB newsMore>>

  • Yankees delayed by plane trouble after Texas loss

    Yankees delayed by plane trouble after Texas loss

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-24 12:52:04 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:05:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). New York Yankees Neil Walker (14) celebrates his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). New York Yankees Neil Walker (14) celebrates his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
    Travel problems have delayed the New York Yankees from getting home from Texas.More >>
    Travel problems have delayed the New York Yankees from getting home from Texas.More >>

  • Lenny Dykstra accused of putting gun to Uber driver's head

    Lenny Dykstra accused of putting gun to Uber driver's head

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:13:53 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:04 AM EDT2018-05-24 08:04:01 GMT
    (N.J.) Police Department via AP). This image provided by the Linden (N.J.) Police Department shows Lenny Dykstra. Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver’s head when the driver declined to chan...(N.J.) Police Department via AP). This image provided by the Linden (N.J.) Police Department shows Lenny Dykstra. Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver’s head when the driver declined to chan...
    Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver's head when the driver declined to change the trip's destination.More >>
    Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver's head when the driver declined to change the trip's destination.More >>

  • Oh brother: Cole's good game blemished by HR from Crawford

    Oh brother: Cole's good game blemished by HR from Crawford

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:43:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:25 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:25:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford (35) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford (35) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Houston.
    Gerrit Cole pitched the Houston Astros to another win on Tuesday night, striking out eight in six innings of a 11-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, allowing just two runs on a homer to brother-in-law Brandon...More >>
    Gerrit Cole pitched the Houston Astros to another win on Tuesday night, striking out eight in six innings of a 11-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, allowing just two runs on a homer to brother-in-law Brandon Crawford.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly