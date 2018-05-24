Yankees delayed by plane trouble after Texas loss

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). New York Yankees Neil Walker (14) celebrates his solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Travel problems have delayed the New York Yankees from getting home from Texas.
Newsday reports the team's charted Delta flight took off after Wednesday night's 12-10 loss to the Rangers. But the flight had to return to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport because of a mechanical problem.
The plane safely landed and the flight resumed early Thursday morning.
Last week, the Yankees were forced to spend the night at Dulles International Airport outside Washington because of a mechanical problem, rough weather and rules that limit the number of hours that a flight crew can work.
An email seeking comment from the team was not returned.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif.
Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed that a patron threw water on her at a Minneapolis restaurant.More >>
This image provided by the Linden (N.J.) Police Department shows Lenny Dykstra.
Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver's head when the driver declined to change the trip's destination.More >>
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford (35) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Houston.
Gerrit Cole pitched the Houston Astros to another win on Tuesday night, striking out eight in six innings of a 11-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, allowing just two runs on a homer to brother-in-law Brandon...More >>
Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
LEADING OFF: Price faces old friend Archer; Verlander vs Giants; Mariners down another second baseman.More >>
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tayron Guerrero, right, tags out Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy as he heads for first base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Miami.
Los Angeles Dodgers struggling against NL's worst teams, searching for answers.More >>
A man walks past an oversized photo of Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano outside the stadium before the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Seattle.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto felt disappointment first when he learned of Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension for violating baseball's drug agreement _ then he thought about the opportunities.More >>
In this March 15, 2018 photo, people watch coverage of the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Westgate Superbook sports book in Las Vegas.
The American Gaming Association calls the Supreme Court's decision to strike down a federal law barring gambling in most states "a victory for the millions of Americans who seek to bet on sports in a safe and...More >>
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, is congratulated by Eugenio Suarez after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Los Angeles.
LEADING OFF: Reds seek out of NL cellar; Manaea vs Red Sox for first time since no-hitter; injuries for Cano, Beltre and Wainwright.More >>
Cincinnati Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman, left, talks with Matt Harvey prior to the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.
LEADING OFF: Matt Harvey debuts for Reds, McCutchen back in the Burgh, all-Chicago matchup at Wrigley.More >>
