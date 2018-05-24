The Latest: Auto workers head cautious about tariff proposal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Auto workers head cautious about tariff proposal

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Trump administration explores tariffs on autos, auto parts

    Trump administration explores tariffs on autos, auto parts

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:12:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:22:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). President Donald Trump's hair is ruffled by a breeze as he speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, en route to a day trip to New York. Trump will hold a roundtable d...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). President Donald Trump's hair is ruffled by a breeze as he speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, en route to a day trip to New York. Trump will hold a roundtable d...

    As trade talks with Mexico and Canada stall, the Trump administration is exploring whether tariffs are needed on auto imports.

    More >>

    As trade talks with Mexico and Canada stall, the Trump administration is exploring whether tariffs are needed on auto imports.

    More >>

  • Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

    Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-05-24 05:31:55 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:42:47 GMT
    (Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...
    China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
    China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Trump administration's interest in putting tariffs on auto imports (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams cautiously backed the U.S. decision to explore raising tariffs on imported vehicles.

He says Thursday that the nation should have looked at them long ago because it has become a dumping ground for foreign companies that sometimes are subsidized by governments.

"I welcome the fact that they're investigating this and they're even considering the tariffs, if they need to be done. But I'm often cautious about tariffs, because we do do some exporting as well in the agricultural and other fields," Williams told reporters in Detroit.

"I think the American workers have been handed a short stick for a long, long time when it comes to trade."

Williams pointed out China, Mexico, Taiwan, Vietnam and others as offenders. "We've got to look at it and say, 'OK, what is the effect of that? And does it really help us? Or, how does it affect us?'" he said.

The Trump administration is exploring whether tariffs are needed on auto imports, a move that comes as trade talks with Canada and Mexico have stalled.

___

10:20 a.m.

The head of Germany's biggest auto industry lobby says the U.S. decision to explore raising tariffs on imported cars comes as no surprise, but says its members already manufacture large numbers of vehicles in America.

Bernard Mattes, head of the German Association of the Automotive Industry, said in a statement Thursday that it is "watching the current development closely and with concern."

He said exports of German cars to the United States fell by a quarter between 2013 and 2017, to 494,000.

Mattes said that during the same period, German automakers increased their production in the United States by 180,000 units to 804,000 vehicles - more than half of them for export.

He added that Germany's auto industry has created some 116,500 jobs at U.S. plants.

___

6:50 a.m.

European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen says that any U.S. plan to unilaterally raise tariffs on auto imports "obviously would be against" rules of the World Trade Organization.

Katainen said Thursday the EU was still studying reports that President Trump asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to consider whether auto and auto parts imports threaten U.S. national security. A little-used U.S. law authorizes the president to restrict imports and impose unlimited tariffs on national security grounds.

Regarding EU car imports into the United States, Kaitainen said it "is very difficult to imagine it to create any sort of threat the national security."

The United States will decide by June 1 whether to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on EU imports, something which has moved trans-Atlantic relations to the brink of a trade war. Katainen said any imposition of higher car tariffs were still far off and said "we don't expect this to further complicate the solution" to the overall trade issues between Washington and Brussels.

___

5:55 a.m.

The head of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry says the U.S. intention to raise auto tariffs is "another nasty blow to our economic relations" with the United States.

Eric Schweitzer said in a statement Thursday: "We should almost regard this as a provocation."

Some see President Donald Trump's proposal for tariffs as an attempt to gain leverage in trade talks with neighbors: nearly half of vehicles sold in the U.S. are imported, many coming from assembly plants in Mexico and Canada. Europe is also a big exporter to the U.S.

Schweitzer said that the tariffs would cost another 6 billion euros a year.

He said: "I'm increasingly getting the impression that the United States don't believe in competition for ideas and customers anymore, but only in the law of the jungle. It fills me with great concern that the United States is moving steadily further away from free and fair world trade."

___

12:05 a.m.

The Trump administration is exploring whether tariffs are needed on auto imports, a move that comes as trade talks with Canada and Mexico have stalled.

The U.S. and its partners remain far apart on rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement, with the discussions at an impasse over rules for car production.

The initiation of the trade investigation President Donald Trump ordered on Wednesday could be seen as an attempt to gain leverage. Nearly half of vehicles sold in the U.S. are imported, many coming from assembly plants in Mexico and Canada.

Trump asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to consider whether auto and auto parts imports threaten U.S. national security. A little-used U.S. law authorizes the president to restrict imports and impose unlimited tariffs on national security grounds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • N. Korea keeps hopes of talks alive after Trump cancellation

    N. Korea keeps hopes of talks alive after Trump cancellation

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:32:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-05-25 03:43:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the "Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Washington. In a dramatic di...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the "Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Washington. In a dramatic di...
    North Korea said it's still willing to sit for talks with the United States "at any time, at any format" just hours after Trump abruptly canceled his planned summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>
    North Korea said it's still willing to sit for talks with the United States "at any time, at any format" just hours after Trump abruptly canceled his planned summit with Kim Jong Un.More >>

  • NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:42:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-05-25 03:25:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.More >>
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.More >>

  • NFL teams under no time pressure to form own anthem policies

    NFL teams under no time pressure to form own anthem policies

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:32:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-05-25 03:24:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

    With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.

    More >>

    With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL tries to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem but seems to muddle the issue even more.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly