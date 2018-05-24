Home partially collapses; rest of building could still fall

Several blocks around Jackson Ward are shut down Thursday morning because a house on Duval Street and First Street could collapse.

Should the building collapse, debris could be sent from 20 to 50 feet away, so the area around the home has been closed.

A woman who lives in the house says she was awakened by a loud boom when part of the building fell off late Wednesday night.

One fell exterior wall of the structure has collapsed and the fear is the rest of the building could come down too because the ground is saturated with rain water.

Several people live in the building. An inspector will look at the structure of the building Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12