Man injured in 'random' paintball gun drive-by

A Richmond man says he was hit during a drive-by at a bus stop near Rockett's Landing - luckily, the suspect used a paintball gun, but the victim was still injured.

Daniel Shrader says he was sitting by himself when a car drove by him and a man yelled "bus stop." The car turned around and came back towards him.

"I saw a guy climb out the right rear passenger window, pull out what looked like an assault rifle and I heard a 'tuh-tuh-tuh-tuh-tuh' and I just immediately ducked for cover," said Shrader. "I put my hands up to cover my face, and that's when it hit me in the hand. It would've hit me in the face if I hadn't covered up. When I rolled over, that's when I caught one in my rib cage too."

Richmond Police confirmed the report.

"They told me they've had reports of this before, that people had been shot with paint balls on the Mayo Bridge while they were fishing," said Shrader.

The attack appears to be random.

"I have to take the bus home every night that I work, so now I have to think about that every night," said Shrader.

Shrader says it was a gold or silver four-door Lexus car with four young men inside. If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

