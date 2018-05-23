2 women in hospital after stabbing near Midlothian Turnpike

Stabbing near Midlothian Turnpike sends 2 to hospital. (Source: NBC12)

Police responded to Erich Road near Midlothian Turnpike for a reported stabbing Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. A woman stabbed in the chest was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second woman was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation at this time.

