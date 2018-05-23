49ers' Foster won't stand trial on domestic violence charges

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - A Santa Clara County judge ruled Wednesday that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will not have to stand trial on domestic violence charges after determining there was no evidence that Foster ever hit his ex-girlfriend.
Judge Nona Klippen said prosecutors didn't meet the burden of probable cause on charges of felony domestic violence and forcefully attempting to dissuade a witness.
Foster was also charged with felony possession of an assault weapon after officers found a Sig Sauer 516 short-barreled rifle in his home while investigating his ex-girlfriend's domestic violence report. That charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.
The 49ers have not allowed Foster to take part in the offseason program while he dealt with these charges and general manager John Lynch had said he would be cut from the team if it was determined that he hit a woman. Foster will be allowed back Thursday now that the domestic violence charges have been dropped.
"It has been made clear to Reuben that his place on this team is one that must continue to be earned," Lynch said. "We will continue to monitor the remaining misdemeanor charge."
The accuser, Elissa Ennis, recanted her accusations two days after telling police she was hit in the head eight to 10 times by Foster. She testified at a preliminary hearing last week that the injuries were caused by a fight with another woman and she gave prosecutors video of that fight. She said she lied initially because she wanted retribution after Foster tried to end their relationship.
Klippen said recantations aren't uncommon in domestic violence cases but said there was no supporting evidence in this case that Foster had attacked Ennis.
"The injuries appear more consistent with a fight with another woman on a street than with being hit in the head by this defendant," Klippen said while ruling from the bench.
Klippen also pointed to the fact that Ennis appeared "unusually calm" while making a second 911 call reporting the incident. A bystander who gave her a phone to make the call testified she wasn't frantic and didn't appear to have serious injuries, and there was no evidence of prior abuse. Ennis also testified that she had made false allegations in another case after a boyfriend broke up with her.
Prosecutor Kevin Smith had no comment while leaving the courthouse after the ruling and Foster only gave a thumbs-up before getting into a car with his attorney.
The 49ers drafted Foster 31st overall last year after questions about his health and character caused him to drop from being a possible top 10 pick.
Foster delivered on the field, ranking second on the team with 72 tackles in 10 games as a rookie and looking like a key part of San Francisco's defensive future.
Foster then was charged in January in Alabama with second-degree marijuana possession before the incident in February that led to this case. Foster is due in court next month for a hearing in his marijuana case.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league will "continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review."
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>