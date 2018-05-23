Celebrating Sabrina Squire: 'hero' to man who got new liver as a child

Sabrina is many things - journalist, anchor, mother, colleague, friend, and of course legend - but there's one man who wants to add another word to that list: hero.More >>
VCU Police say a man who tried to rob a woman on West Franklin Street, then gave her a hug, has been arrested.More >>
A Sandston non-profit that helps people in the community dealing with hunger, homelessness and addiction, needs help after their biggest freezer was stolen.More >>
Denise Gay and her daughter LaToya Gay are now both convicted in the murder of 19-year-old Martre Coles.More >>
It’s time for Kings Dominion's Memorial Weekend Salute from May 26-28.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.More >>
The judge complimented Michael Rotondo, who represented himself, for his legal research, but ruled against him.More >>
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.More >>
DPS confirms Eastbound lanes of I-20 are now open in Smith County after a multiple-fatality wreck and vehicle fire at Mile Marker 567.More >>
A 15-year old Huntsville boy has been in intensive care with a severe head injuring following an incident at Jemison High School involving a security guard.More >>
Three suspects have been charged in connection with a body found stuffed inside a chest freezer Tuesday in Lamar County.More >>
Icard Elementary School was put on lockdown after three "suspicious individuals" were spotted walking across campus.More >>
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.More >>
