VCU Police arrest attempted robbery suspect who 'hugged' victim

VCU Police say a man who tried to rob a woman on West Franklin Street, then gave her a hug, has been arrested.

Police have charged 53-year-old Norris. B. Lewis with felony attempted robbery.

It happened on May 15, shortly before midnight in the 800 block of West Franklin Street. Police say Lewis approached the victim from behind, then demanded money from her. When the victim asked what was going on, Lewis said he was only joking and gave her a hug.

The woman was unharmed, and police were able to identify Lewis from security cameras. He turned himself in on May 22.

