Kings Dominion set for weekend celebration

Sabrina is many things - journalist, anchor, mother, colleague, friend, and of course legend - but there's one man who wants to add another word to that list: hero.More >>
VCU Police say a man who tried to rob a woman on West Franklin Street, then gave her a hug, has been arrested.More >>
A Sandston non-profit that helps people in the community dealing with hunger, homelessness and addiction, needs help after their biggest freezer was stolen.More >>
Denise Gay and her daughter LaToya Gay are now both convicted in the murder of 19-year-old Martre Coles.More >>
It’s time for Kings Dominion's Memorial Weekend Salute from May 26-28.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.More >>
The judge complimented Michael Rotondo, who represented himself, for his legal research, but ruled against him.More >>
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.More >>
An Horry County mother and her boyfriend were arrested, and their children were placed in protective custody after officers found their home filled with piles of trash, animal waste, various insects, animals in poor condition, and an “unbearable” odor, according to a police report. The children, who were reportedly covered in bites and sores and appeared to be dirty, were taken into emergency protective custody, the report states.More >>
DPS confirms Eastbound lanes of I-20 are now open in Smith County after a multiple-fatality wreck and vehicle fire at Mile Marker 567.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
A 15-year old Huntsville boy has been in intensive care with a severe head injuring following an incident at Jemison High School involving a security guard.More >>
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.More >>
