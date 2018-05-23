Kings Dominion set for weekend celebration - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kings Dominion set for weekend celebration

Fireworks will be part of the weekend's festivities. (Source: Kings Dominion) Fireworks will be part of the weekend's festivities. (Source: Kings Dominion)
DOSWELL, VA (WWBT) -

It’s time for Kings Dominion's Memorial Weekend Salute from May 26-28.

Visit 12AboutTown.com for more information about what's happening at Kings Dominion this weekend!

For three days, all active and retired military personnel will receive free admission into the park with a valid military ID.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly