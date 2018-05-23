Chipotle moving headquarters from Denver to California - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chipotle moving headquarters from Denver to California

DENVER (AP) - Chipotle (che-POHT'-lay) is moving its headquarters from its hometown of Denver to southern California.

The burrito chain announced Wednesday that work done in its Denver and New York offices will be either moved to its new headquarters in Newport Beach, California or taken over by its existing office in Columbus, Ohio over the next six months. The Denver and New York offices will then be closed.

In a statement, CEO Brian Niccol says the consolidation and the move will help drive sustainable growth and position the company to compete for top talent.

Company founder and former CEO Steve Ells opened the first Chipotle in Denver in 1993. It now has over 2,400 restaurants.

Chipotle has been trying to rebuild its business after a series of food safety scares.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Comcast v. Disney: a fight for Twenty-First Century Fox

    Comcast v. Disney: a fight for Twenty-First Century Fox

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-05-23 12:23:12 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-05-23 22:23:06 GMT
    Comcast says it's considering making an offer to buy Twenty-First Century Fox, which would put it head-to-head with Disney for the business.More >>
    Comcast says it's considering making an offer to buy Twenty-First Century Fox, which would put it head-to-head with Disney for the business.More >>

  • Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:22:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:37:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...
    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.More >>
    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.More >>

  • CBS renews NAI fight, seeks court approval of dilution vote

    CBS renews NAI fight, seeks court approval of dilution vote

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:01:37 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:32:31 GMT
    CBS Corp. is asking a judge's blessing of a board move aimed at diluting the stock voting power of its controlling shareholder, the latest step in an ongoing legal battle.More >>
    CBS Corp. is asking a judge's blessing of a board move aimed at diluting the stock voting power of its controlling shareholder, the latest step in an ongoing legal battle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly