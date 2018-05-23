Ex-Bills guard Incognito in custody after gym disturbance - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ex-Bills guard Incognito in custody after gym disturbance

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File). FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) sets up to block against the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football ga...

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Veteran NFL guard Richie Incognito has been taken into custody for psychiatric examination after an incident at a Florida gym.

Boca Raton police say they received a call Wednesday from a gym patron about a disturbance and as a result took Incognito into custody under Florida's Baker Act, which allows for involuntary psychiatric commitment for people seen as a danger to themselves or others.

Incognito announced earlier this year that he was retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL, the last three with the Buffalo Bills. But the Bills released him from their reserved/retired list on Monday, leaving open the possibility he could sign with another team.

The 34-year-old four-time Pro Bowl selection has had a series of troubles. He spent 18 months out of the league after a Miami Dolphins bullying scandal. Earlier this year, he used Twitter to fire his agent.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

