Police investigate 2 daytime shootings in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police investigate 2 daytime shootings in Richmond

Police blocked off a road near Church Hill to investigate the shootings. (Source: NBC12) Police blocked off a road near Church Hill to investigate the shootings. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Police Department is investigating two daytime shootings on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first shooting, an animal was shot in the 1000 block of N. 20th Street. There's currently no information on what type of animal was shot.

In the second incident on Oakwood Avenue, a person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting. 

Police say the shootings are not related. 

