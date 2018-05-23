Lucrative baby eel fishery shut down over illegal sales - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lucrative baby eel fishery shut down over illegal sales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Authorities in Maine say they're shutting down the state's highly lucrative baby eel fishery early this year due to concerns about illegal sales.

Fishermen seek the elvers in Maine because of the fish's role as seed stock in Asian aquaculture. The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it's shutting down the fishery Thursday, which is two weeks ahead of schedule.

The elver fishery is tightly regulated to deter poaching because of the high value of the baby fish. They're selling for nearly $2,400 per pound at the docks.

The marine department says an investigation by the Maine Marine Patrol revealed some elver dealers in the state have been paying a cash amount that is much less than the typical price for legally harvested eels.

It says criminal charges are expected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Philip Roth: a generation's defining voice

    Philip Roth: a generation's defining voice

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-05-23 15:13:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:33:11 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In this March 22, 1993 file photo, American author Philip Roth is seen during an interview promoting his new book "Operation Shylock: A Confession," in New York. Roth, a prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, deat...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this March 22, 1993 file photo, American author Philip Roth is seen during an interview promoting his new book "Operation Shylock: A Confession," in New York. Roth, a prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, deat...
    In the self-imposed retirement of his final years, Philip Roth remained curious and removed from the world he had shocked and had shocked him in return.More >>
    In the self-imposed retirement of his final years, Philip Roth remained curious and removed from the world he had shocked and had shocked him in return.More >>

  • Hillary Clinton to address New York Democrats

    Hillary Clinton to address New York Democrats

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:33:13 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:33:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...
    Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.More >>
    Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.More >>

  • Fox corrects mistake on Jemele Hill, but not on the air

    Fox corrects mistake on Jemele Hill, but not on the air

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:23:27 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:33:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, "Fox &amp; Friends" co-hosts, from left, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade appear on their set in New York. The morning show "Fox &amp; Friends" is correcting a segm...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, "Fox &amp; Friends" co-hosts, from left, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade appear on their set in New York. The morning show "Fox &amp; Friends" is correcting a segm...
    The morning show 'Fox & Friends' corrects a segment that incorrectly says former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is unemployed.More >>
    The morning show 'Fox & Friends' corrects a segment that incorrectly says former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is unemployed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly