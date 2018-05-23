Freezer stolen from non-profit that helps feed community

A court has upheld the conviction of a Chesterfield man charged with murder and attempted capital murder of a Virginia State Police Trooper, after he appealed.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is investigating two daytime shootings on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The annual "Crime in Virginia" report shows that the Commonwealth saw a 3.9 percent decrease in violent crime in the first six months of last year compared to the same time frame in 2016.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Sandston non-profit that helps people in the community dealing with hunger, homelessness and addiction, needs help after their biggest freezer was stolen.More >>
Homeowners in Central Virginia may be dealing with some tall grass in their yards following last week’s rainy weather, but some residents in New Kent County say high grass has always been an issue for them.More >>
You've heard of car leases, but how about pet leases? It's a growing trend for people looking to pay for designer dogs that come with designer price tags.More >>
Summertime means trips to the pool for many families. However, if you've sidelined your fitness over the winter, your phone, and some great free fitness apps could help change that.More >>
A Mechanicsville family hires a contractor to build them a six-foot privacy fence. A year later, that $5,500 fence is leaning over with gaping holes.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.More >>
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.More >>
Police said a Florida man was arrested after using inappropriate language to explain where babies come from to a group of kids at a playground.More >>
The judge complimented Michael Rotondo, who represented himself, for his legal research, but ruled against him.More >>
An Horry County mother and her boyfriend were arrested, and their children were placed in protective custody after officers found their home filled with piles of trash, animal waste, various insects, animals in poor condition, and an “unbearable” odor, according to a police report. The children, who were reportedly covered in bites and sores and appeared to be dirty, were taken into emergency protective custody, the report states.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a video in response to a viral post made by internet personality Shaun King, according to the Waxahachie Light.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
The family was left with a smoke-filled house, damage to their door, but more importantly, the family said their son was left temporarily blind and deaf from the flash-bang grenade.More >>
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.More >>
The students said every black eighth grade student at the school received the texts. The school district is now investigating.More >>
