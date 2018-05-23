Freezer stolen from non-profit that helps feed community

The Way Director Brian Purcell said this freezer was stolen from his non-profit over the weekend (Source: Brian Purcell)

A Sandston non-profit that helps people in the community dealing with hunger, homelessness and addiction, needs help after their biggest freezer was stolen.

The Way Director Brian Purcell said a man donated the freezer Thursday, but over the weekend it was snatched from outside the non-profit’s headquarters.

“Friday I was spraying it all down [outside] to clean it, and then Saturday it rained,” Purcell said. “We pulled up on Sunday morning to drop off some food and first thing I noticed was the freezer was gone and I thought an employee had cleaned it and took it inside for me… but noticed it wasn’t there.”

While the non-profit already has several freezers in use, Purcell said this particular unit that disappeared would have been the largest.

"With the amount of space that we have sometimes we have to take food that came in three days ago and get rid of that as soon as possible to make room for the newer food,” he said. “So more freezer space gives us more opportunities to keep food and help more people instead of having to throw food away."

Purcell posted to social media asking the community for help in keeping an eye out for the freezer, or to donate a new one to help the roughly 3,000 people they serve every month.

"We see people come in one way and by us pouring into them and wanting to see them better their lives, we've seen them completely different in just a few days or a few weeks of working with them," he said.

To donate to The Way, click here or call (804) 737-3300.

