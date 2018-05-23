Rockets to wear patches to honor Santa Fe shooting victims - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rockets to wear patches to honor Santa Fe shooting victims

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Houston Rockets' Chris Paul, right, shakes hands with teammate James Harden after a 95-92 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Oakland, Ca... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Houston Rockets' Chris Paul, right, shakes hands with teammate James Harden after a 95-92 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Oakland, Ca...
(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A woman gestures toward a cross honoring Santa Fe High School substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale Tuesday, May 22, 2018, who was killed during a shooting at the school on Friday, in Santa Fe, Texas. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A woman gestures toward a cross honoring Santa Fe High School substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale Tuesday, May 22, 2018, who was killed during a shooting at the school on Friday, in Santa Fe, Texas.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Rockets will wear patches on their jerseys to honor the victims of the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, on Thursday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The patches will read: "Santa Fe HS." It's one of several tributes the team plans following Friday's shooting. Eight students and two teachers died at the school, located 30 miles from downtown Houston.

The school's high school choir will perform the national anthem. There will be a moment of silence and a video tribute before tipoff.

Santa Fe's senior class and administrators have been invited to attend the game as guests of owner Tilman Fertitta. The Rockets also will honor first responders on the court.

Proceeds from Thursday night's charity raffle will go to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Danica Patrick to host ESPYS in July

    Danica Patrick to host ESPYS in July

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:33:30 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:35:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Danica Patrick walks down pit lane during qualifications for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Danica Patrick walks down pit lane during qualifications for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 20, 2018.
    Danica Patrick has lined up her first post-retirement gig: hosting the ESPYS.More >>
    Danica Patrick has lined up her first post-retirement gig: hosting the ESPYS.More >>

  • Philip Roth: a generation's defining voice

    Philip Roth: a generation's defining voice

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-05-23 15:13:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:33:11 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In this March 22, 1993 file photo, American author Philip Roth is seen during an interview promoting his new book "Operation Shylock: A Confession," in New York. Roth, a prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, deat...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this March 22, 1993 file photo, American author Philip Roth is seen during an interview promoting his new book "Operation Shylock: A Confession," in New York. Roth, a prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, deat...
    In the self-imposed retirement of his final years, Philip Roth remained curious and removed from the world he had shocked and had shocked him in return.More >>
    In the self-imposed retirement of his final years, Philip Roth remained curious and removed from the world he had shocked and had shocked him in return.More >>

  • Hillary Clinton to address New York Democrats

    Hillary Clinton to address New York Democrats

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:33:13 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:33:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...
    Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.More >>
    Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly