Rockets to wear patches to honor Santa Fe shooting victims

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A woman gestures toward a cross honoring Santa Fe High School substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale Tuesday, May 22, 2018, who was killed during a shooting at the school on Friday, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Houston Rockets' Chris Paul, right, shakes hands with teammate James Harden after a 95-92 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Oakland, Ca...

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Rockets will wear patches on their jerseys to honor the victims of the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, on Thursday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The patches will read: "Santa Fe HS." It's one of several tributes the team plans following Friday's shooting. Eight students and two teachers died at the school, located 30 miles from downtown Houston.

The school's high school choir will perform the national anthem. There will be a moment of silence and a video tribute before tipoff.

Santa Fe's senior class and administrators have been invited to attend the game as guests of owner Tilman Fertitta. The Rockets also will honor first responders on the court.

Proceeds from Thursday night's charity raffle will go to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.