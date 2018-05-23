Dolphins' Tannehill back at practice after missing 2017 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dolphins' Tannehill back at practice after missing 2017

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill stretches out during an NFL organized team activities football practice, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla.
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill gestures as he speaks during a news conference after an NFL organized team activities football practice, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla.
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill gestures during an NFL organized team activities football practice, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla.

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill is back on the field with the Miami Dolphins and says he's not thinking about his surgically repaired left knee.

Tannehill is practicing this week for the first time since a torn left ACL in training camp ended his 2017 season before it began. A serious injury to the same knee forced him to miss the final four games in 2016, which means he hasn't played in nearly 18 months.

Speaking publicly Wednesday for the first time since he was hurt last August, Tannehill said he's not worried about his knee or getting hit. He has received medical clearance without limitations and isn't even wearing a knee brace this week.

Tannehill says the toughest part about being sidelined was missing the day-to-day grind with his teammates.

