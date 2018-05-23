US tech firm: Possible cyberattack on Ukraine being prepared - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US tech firm: Possible cyberattack on Ukraine being prepared

By FRANK BAJAK and RAPHAEL SATTER
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Network technology company Cisco Systems said Wednesday that a half a million routers had been compromised in preparation for what could be a major cyberattack against Ukraine, raising the specter of large-scale disruption timed to the upcoming Champions League soccer final there.

Ukraine's Cyberpolice said in a statement that it was possible the hackers planned to strike during "large-scale events," an apparent reference either to the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the capital, Kiev, on Saturday or to the country's upcoming Constitution Day celebrations.

What precisely was in the works remains unclear -Cisco said it published its findings early - but researchers said that at least 500,000 devices had been hijacked by malicious software they dubbed VPNFilter.

"The damage possible with that many infected machines is hard to precisely quantify," said Craig Williams, the director of outreach for Talos, Cisco's digital threat intelligence unit. "Suffice to say it could be a significant threat to users around the world."

Ukraine has been locked in a years-long struggle with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east and has repeatedly been hit by cyberattacks of escalating severity. Last year witnessed the eruption of the NotPetya worm, which crippled critical systems, including hospitals , across the country and dealt hundreds of millions of dollars in collateral damage around the globe. Ukraine, the United States and Britain have blamed the attack on Moscow - a charge the Kremlin has denied.

Suspicion will almost certainly fall on the Kremlin for the latest hack, especially after Talos flagged overlaps between VPNFilter and BlackEnergy - a destructive form of malware which has also been linked to Russian actors.

But Williams said in an email that complete attribution was extremely difficult to determine, "especially in situations like this where false flags can be intentionally planted."

Still, he said, "we have a high degree of confidence that the actor behind this is acting against the Ukraine's best interest."

___

Frank Bajak reported from Boston.

___

Online:

Talos' blog post: https://blog.talosintelligence.com/2018/05/VPNFilter.html

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Fox corrects mistake on Jemele Hill, but not on the air

    Fox corrects mistake on Jemele Hill, but not on the air

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:23:27 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:33:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, "Fox &amp; Friends" co-hosts, from left, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade appear on their set in New York. The morning show "Fox &amp; Friends" is correcting a segm...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, "Fox &amp; Friends" co-hosts, from left, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade appear on their set in New York. The morning show "Fox &amp; Friends" is correcting a segm...
    The morning show 'Fox & Friends' corrects a segment that incorrectly says former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is unemployed.More >>
    The morning show 'Fox & Friends' corrects a segment that incorrectly says former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is unemployed.More >>

  • Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case

    Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:43:29 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:32:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...
    A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.More >>
    A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.More >>

  • Minneapolis diners throw water at conservative Tomi Lahren

    Minneapolis diners throw water at conservative Tomi Lahren

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:42:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:32:57 GMT
    (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed that a patron threw water on her at a M...(Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed that a patron threw water on her at a M...
    Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed that a patron threw water on her at a Minneapolis restaurant.More >>
    Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren says she is disheartened and embarrassed that a patron threw water on her at a Minneapolis restaurant.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly