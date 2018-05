Lawmakers seek better funding for Olympic sex-abuse crisis

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Witnesses prepare to testify before the House Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee about the Olympic community's ability to protect athletes from sexual abuse, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May ...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). U.S. Center for SafeSport President and CEO Shellie Pfohl testifies before the House Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee about the Olympic community's ability to protect athletes from sexual abuse, on Capi...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry and other witnesses appear before the House Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee about the Olympic community's ability to protect athletes from sexual abuse, on ...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). U.S. Olympic Committee Acting CEO Susanne Lyons testifies before the House Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee about the Olympic community's ability to protect athletes from sexual abuse, on Capitol Hill i...

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Lawmakers used an emotionally charged House subcommittee hearing to get answers about what they portrayed as the U.S. Olympic Committee's slow-moving, underfunded response to a steadily widening sex-abuse scandal in Olympic sports.

CEO Shellie Pfohl of the U.S. Center for SafeSport spoke Wednesday during a hearing that had one representative choking back tears and another screaming at the witnesses.

Pfohl told lawmakers that when the office opened in 2017, it received 20 to 30 calls a month. She said in the wake of the #MeToo movement and the Larry Nassar sentencing, it's increased to 20 to 30 per week.

Despite the widening workload, the center has only 12 investigators and operates on an annual budget of $4.3 million.

Pfohl said she's always in search of more money. The USOC's acting CEO, Susanne Lyons, conceded seven years was too long to get the center up and running.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.