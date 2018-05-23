Judge: President can't block critics on Twitter - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Judge: President can't block critics on Twitter

A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump cannot block his critics on Twitter without violating the First Amendment. (Source: CNN) A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump cannot block his critics on Twitter without violating the First Amendment. (Source: CNN)

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump violates the First Amendment when he blocks critics on Twitter for political speech, a judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan stopped short in her written decision of ordering Trump or a subordinate to stop the practice of blocking critics from viewing his Twitter account, saying it was enough to point out that it was unconstitutional to continue to do so.

"A declaratory judgment should be sufficient, as no government official - including the President - is above the law, and all government officials are presumed to follow the law as has been declared," Buchwald wrote.

The case was brought last July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven individuals blocked by Trump after criticizing the Republican president.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a message. A government lawyer did not respond to an email request for comment.

Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute's executive director, said in a release that his organization was pleased.

"The president's practice of blocking critics on Twitter is pernicious and unconstitutional, and we hope this ruling will bring it to an end," he said.

The lawsuit was filed after Trump blocked some individuals from @realDonaldTrump, a 9-year-old Twitter account with over 50 million followers.

Justice Department lawyers had argued that it was Trump's prerogative, no different from the president deciding in a room filled with people not to listen to some.

Buchwald ruled that the tweets were made in a public forum.

"The President presents the @realDonaldTrump account as being a presidential account as opposed to a personal account and, more importantly, uses the account to take actions that can be taken only by the President as President," the judge said.

After a hearing this year, the judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics. At the time, a Justice Department attorney agreed that muting would enable Trump to avoid a tweet he doesn't want to read.

Twitter users can block people, which prevents them from seeing the user's feed while logged in. Or they can mute the person, which keeps the user from seeing that person's tweets and reply messages in their feed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Pompeo: US will fight Russian interference in 2018 elections

    Pompeo: US will fight Russian interference in 2018 elections

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:03:24 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:24:50 GMT
    Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday that the administration will take "appropriate countermeasures" to fight what he called "continued efforts" by Russia to meddle in November's vote. (Source: US State Dept/CNN)Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday that the administration will take "appropriate countermeasures" to fight what he called "continued efforts" by Russia to meddle in November's vote. (Source: US State Dept/CNN)

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration will not tolerate Russian interference in the 2018 congressional midterm elections.

    More >>

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration will not tolerate Russian interference in the 2018 congressional midterm elections.

    More >>

  • Judge: President can't block critics on Twitter

    Judge: President can't block critics on Twitter

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:43:15 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:24:45 GMT
    A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump cannot block his critics on Twitter without violating the First Amendment. (Source: CNN)A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump cannot block his critics on Twitter without violating the First Amendment. (Source: CNN)

    A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump cannot block his critics on Twitter without violating the First Amendment.

    More >>

    A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump cannot block his critics on Twitter without violating the First Amendment.

    More >>

  • Pompeo: Fate of US-NKorea summit rests with Kim Jong Un

    Pompeo: Fate of US-NKorea summit rests with Kim Jong Un

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:44:27 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:24:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Washington.

    The June 12 summit, planned for Singapore, offers a historic chance for peace on the peninsula - but also the risk of an epic diplomatic failure that would allow the North to revive and advance its nuclear weapons program.

    More >>

    The June 12 summit, planned for Singapore, offers a historic chance for peace on the peninsula - but also the risk of an epic diplomatic failure that would allow the North to revive and advance its nuclear weapons program.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly