Richmond Wildlife Center offers guidance on helping displaced turtles

With the heavy rainfall over the past week, turtles are seeking higher ground.

The Richmond Wildlife Center issued a reminder Wednesday of what to do if you see a turtle in the road, using a snapping turtle that was unfortunately struck by a car as an example.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some.

First, the wildlife center says not to assume a turtle is dead, even if it has sustained serious injury. The turtle in the video has a crushed shell and is mangled on one side, but is still moving and responsive to being touched.

The Richmond Wildlife Center euthanized the turtle to prevent it from suffering.

The turtle in the video was a female with 22 eggs the center said it will attempt to hatch in an incubator.

If you come across a turtle in the road, officials advise moving the turtle to side of the road in the direction it is facing. Turtles should never be relocated.

If a wounded turtle is found, the wildlife center says to contact them or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and provide an exact description of where the turtle was seen.

