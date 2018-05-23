Truck dumps 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers on highway - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Truck dumps 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers on highway

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - A tractor-trailer made a fowl mess when it rolled over in Washington state. It dumped about 40,000 pounds (18,145 kilograms) of chicken feathers across Interstate 5.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver told investigators he fell asleep at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday north of Tacoma and lost control of the truck, which hit a guardrail and overturned.

The truck was hauling the feathers from a poultry facility to a rendering company in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Canadian company recycles animal byproducts into ingredients for items including pet feed and soap.

The News Tribune newspaper of Tacoma reports traffic backed up for 11 miles (18 kilometers) as crews scooped up the feathers.

Johnson said the driver would be cited for negligent driving.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

