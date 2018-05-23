FBI overstated encryption problem with cell phones - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

FBI overstated encryption problem with cell phones

WASHINGTON (AP) - A programming error led the FBI to vastly overstate the number of cell phones that investigators could not access because of encryption, officials said Wednesday.

Director Chris Wray has repeatedly said in speeches that nearly 7,800 mobile devices seized during investigations couldn't be opened due to digital encryption in fiscal year 2017.

But officials said they have determined that that number is incorrect and a result of "significant over-counting" from three separate databases that the bureau uses.

The officials did not provide a more accurate number, but the Washington Post, which first reported the problem, said the actually tally was probably between 1,000 and 2,000.

The FBI says it's studying the issue and trying to figure out how to correct its methodology. Officials say that regardless of the actual number, encryption remains a problem for law enforcement.

In 2016, the FBI received a court order to force Apple Inc. to unlock an iPhone used by one of the shooters in a San Bernardino massacre months earlier. But a third-party vendor came forward and was able to lock the phone, forestalling a court showdown.

A March report from the Justice Department's inspector general said FBI officials could have tried harder to unlock the phone before going to court.

The report said communications failures among FBI officials delayed the search for a solution.

The FBI unit tasked with breaking into mobile devices only sought outside help to unlock the phone the day before the Justice Department filed a court brief demanding Apple's help, the inspector general found.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Comcast v. Disney: a fight for Twenty-First Century Fox

    Comcast v. Disney: a fight for Twenty-First Century Fox

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-05-23 12:23:12 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:06:02 GMT
    Comcast says it's considering making an offer to buy Twenty-First Century Fox, which would put it head-to-head with Disney for the business.More >>
    Comcast says it's considering making an offer to buy Twenty-First Century Fox, which would put it head-to-head with Disney for the business.More >>

  • Stephen King among the honorees at PEN America gala

    Stephen King among the honorees at PEN America gala

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:23 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:23:21 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:04:20 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York.
    Stephen King has been presented an award by PEN America for literary service.More >>
    Stephen King has been presented an award by PEN America for literary service.More >>

  • Philip Roth: a generation's defining voice

    Philip Roth: a generation's defining voice

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-05-23 15:13:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:04:14 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - In this March 22, 1993 file photo, American author Philip Roth is seen during an interview promoting his new book "Operation Shylock: A Confession," in New York. Roth, a prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, deat...(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this March 22, 1993 file photo, American author Philip Roth is seen during an interview promoting his new book "Operation Shylock: A Confession," in New York. Roth, a prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, deat...
    In the self-imposed retirement of his final years, Philip Roth remained curious and removed from the world he had shocked and had shocked him in return.More >>
    In the self-imposed retirement of his final years, Philip Roth remained curious and removed from the world he had shocked and had shocked him in return.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly