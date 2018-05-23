Chesterfield police on Twitter video of traffic stop: 'Facts matter'

The Chesterfield County Police Department says it is aware of a video circulating on social media that shows "part of an incident" during a traffic stop on Hollow Wood Court on Tuesday.

In a tweet, someone with the user name "Shaka Zulu" says "the cop calls backup immediately. He proceeds to viciously pull him out of the car for absolutely no reason."

Col. Jeffrey Katz said in a tweet on Wednesday that the viral tweet "falls short of telling the entire story. Facts matter."

Late last night, @conspiracypro tweeted about a traffic stop involving @CCPDVa. As most slept, that post went viral based upon the limited information provided. While an effective tweet, it falls short of telling the entire story. Facts matter. Sincerely appreciate your empathy. — Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz (@ColJSKatz) May 23, 2018

In a statement Wednesday, the police department issued a full statement of the incident:

The officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area Hollow Wood Court. The vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 3400 block of Hollow Wood Court. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver had the car door open to exit the vehicle. The officer asked the driver for his identification. The officer told the driver he had been stopped because a tail light was out on the vehicle, and the officer had received information that the occupants of the vehicle had been gesturing and yelling things at a school bus. The driver did not have his ID, and the officer began to take his information (name, date of birth, etc.). The driver said he didn’t see a problem and attempted to exit the vehicle, and the officer told him to stay in the vehicle. The driver continued to not cooperate with the officer, so the officer told the driver he was being detained and asked him to step out of the vehicle. The driver then refused to exit the vehicle. The officer repeatedly directed the driver to exit the vehicle and attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle; the driver resisted. At one point, a passenger in the vehicle exited the car and the officer ordered her back into the vehicle. The driver then exited the vehicle as he was being pulled by the officer; he pushed past the officer and fled around and then into the residence. The officer pursued the driver. The officer caught up to the driver and the two engaged in a physical altercation as the driver resisted being taken into custody. Other officers arrived on scene to help take the driver into custody, and the driver continued to resist, at one point reentering the residence. The driver was tased and taken into custody. He continued to passively resist as officers escorted him from the house. The officer who conducted the traffic stop received non-life threatening injuries during the altercation and was taken to an area hospital. The driver, identified as Elkanah A. Odembo Jr., 19, was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of obstruction of justice with force and defective equipment.

The Chesterfield Police Department says it is also reviewing body camera footage worn by the officer.

NBC12's Jasmine Turner is following this story and will have updates on 12News at 5.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12