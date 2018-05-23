Twitter to add special labels to political candidates in US - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Twitter to add special labels to political candidates in US

Twitter says the move is to provide users with "authentic information" and prevent spoofed and fake accounts from fooling users. The labels will include what office a person is running for and where. (Source: Twitter) Twitter says the move is to provide users with "authentic information" and prevent spoofed and fake accounts from fooling users. The labels will include what office a person is running for and where. (Source: Twitter)

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Twitter says it's adding special labels to tweets from some U.S. political candidates ahead of this year's midterm elections.

Twitter says the move is to provide users with "authentic information" and prevent spoofed and fake accounts from fooling users. The labels will include what office a person is running for and where.

Both the candidate's account and the tweets from it will get labels. The labels will appear on retweets as well as tweets off of Twitter, such as when they are embedded in a news story.

Twitter, along with Facebook and other social media companies, has been under heavy scrutiny for allowing their platforms to be misused by malicious actors trying to influence elections around the world.

The labels will start to appear next week for candidates for governor and Congress. Twitter wouldn't say whether it will extend this outside the U.S., where elections interference has also been a big issue.

The San Francisco-based company is working with the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ballotpedia to help identify the relevant Twitter accounts.

Beyond labelling accounts, Twitter and other companies have previously said they would label political ads as such and provide information on who paid for them.

Facebook said in March that it is making progress in addressing election abuse ahead of the U.S. midterms. Its efforts include expanding its fact-checking efforts and using artificial intelligence to block malicious accounts before they can spread misinformation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Critics see no end to foreign favors to Trump businesses

    Critics see no end to foreign favors to Trump businesses

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:44:01 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:03:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Critics fear foreign government favor...(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Critics fear foreign government favor...
    Quid pro Trump? Critics fear nothing to stop foreign government favors to Trump businesses.More >>
    Quid pro Trump? Critics fear nothing to stop foreign government favors to Trump businesses.More >>

  • Foreign media depart on train for North Korean nuclear site

    Foreign media depart on train for North Korean nuclear site

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-05-23 02:32:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:24:53 GMT
    (AP Photo). This image made from video shows foreign journalists and North Korean internet connection staff at Kalma Hotel in Wonsan, North Korea, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. A small group of foreign journalists arrived in North Korea on Tuesday to cover th...(AP Photo). This image made from video shows foreign journalists and North Korean internet connection staff at Kalma Hotel in Wonsan, North Korea, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. A small group of foreign journalists arrived in North Korea on Tuesday to cover th...
    North Korea allows South Korean journalists to cover nuke test closing, after protest over military exercises.More >>
    North Korea allows South Korean journalists to cover nuke test closing, after protest over military exercises.More >>

  • Trump eager to sign bill rolling back Dodd-Frank regulations

    Trump eager to sign bill rolling back Dodd-Frank regulations

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:43:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:03:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - This March 6, 2018, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington. Several Democrats facing tough re-elections this fall are joining solid Republican backing of an effort to alter some key aspects of the Dodd-F...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - This March 6, 2018, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington. Several Democrats facing tough re-elections this fall are joining solid Republican backing of an effort to alter some key aspects of the Dodd-F...

    Trump is one step from checking off another campaign promise, an overhaul of the landmark Dodd-Frank bill that grew out of the 2008 financial collapse.

    More >>

    Trump is one step from checking off another campaign promise, an overhaul of the landmark Dodd-Frank bill that grew out of the 2008 financial collapse.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly