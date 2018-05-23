New Jersey OKs $300M annually to rescue nuclear industry

By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - Legislation that would authorize $300 million annually to rescue New Jersey's nuclear energy industry - a request for financial help made by the state's largest utility company - was signed into law Wednesday.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy alongside lawmakers at a solar array in central New Jersey also signed a measure aimed at strengthening the state's renewable energy goals. The nuclear measure will be funded by ratepayers; the cost of the renewable energy legislation is unclear.
The nuclear legislation stems from a request from Public Service Enterprise Group for financial assistance for its three nuclear plants, which supply about 40 percent of the state's electricity. PSEG says the plants might not be viable in two years given other cheaper fuels. The company's president and CEO, Ralph Izzo, also points to the nearly 2,000 jobs that would be at stake if the plants shuttered.
"Signing these measures represents a down payment to the people of New Jersey on the clean energy agenda I set forth at the beginning of my administration - a plan that will always consider the best interests of our residents and our environment while growing our economy," Murphy said.
The legislation was bitterly opposed by some environmental groups as well as manufacturers and consumer advocates. They say it's unclear the subsidy is needed.
"Gov. Murphy will shamefully sell out ratepayers and clean energy in giving PSEG the biggest corporate subsidy in state history," said New Jersey Sierra Club director Jeff Tittel.
Stefanie Brand, the director of the Division of Rate Counsel, which advocates for utility ratepayers, said she's disappointed the governor signed the bill but that she will do all she can to be a part of the subsidy process.
The nuclear legislation comes at a time of uncertainty for the industry at large, with six plants across the country shuttering permanently since 2013, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and as other states consider rescue packages.
New York and Illinois enacted zero emission credits, similar to the ones approved Wednesday by Murphy, in 2016.
Under the legislation, the state's utility operators are charged a fee that residents would then pay. It's estimated to be worth about $300 million for PSEG and at a cost of around $41 a year on ratepayers' utility bills.
The renewable energy legislation contains a number of requirements and changes, including a study for energy storage, an increase in renewable energy production and the establishment of energy efficiency programs.
The nuclear legislation in particular has been the subject of intense lobbying going back to Republican Gov. Chris Christie, whose administration PSEG asked for language to be included to shield its financial data from the public. Under the legislation, which survived under the new law, the company would have to show its data only to state regulators.
Records obtained by The Associated Press also show that lobbyists for PSEG's competitors pushed the Murphy administration to require a process to determine if the bailout was needed before it was paid out.
Those changes were not included in the measure the governor signed.
"As an industry, we've never been against the nuclear subsidy," said Dennis Hart, executive director of the Chemistry Council, one of the lobbying groups. "It's just we feel the way this bill was written there's no guarantee that PSEG won't get a subsidy if they don't deserve it."
Murphy sounded optimistic that the public would have a voice in the process and said it wasn't true that PSEG could get a bailout if it's not warranted.
"I am highly confident that the ratepayer will be represented," Murphy said.
He also signed an executive order requiring an "energy master plan" to be completed in a year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ariana Grande has shared a message with her fans on the anniversary of the bombing at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.More >>
Ariana Grande has shared a message with her fans on the anniversary of the bombing at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people.More >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on trackMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statueMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policiesMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakersMore >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."More >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranMore >>