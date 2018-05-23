Pamunkey chief says proposed casino would bring revenue, jobs for tribe

The Chesterfield County Police Department says it is aware of a video circulating on social media that shows "part of an incident" during a traffic stop on Hollow Wood Court on Tuesday.More >>
A 57-year-old Petersburg man died Tuesday night after a motorcycle crash on I-95.More >>
Police say the woman was involved in an altercation with another family members before leaving the home on foot with her son.More >>
With a weak warm front hanging around Northern Virginia, there's some concern a complex of storms could roll out of the blue ridge and head toward Richmond.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.More >>
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.More >>
The judge complimented Michael Rotondo, who represented himself, for his legal research, but ruled against him.More >>
He said the officers first said they pulled him over for not using a turn signal but then came back to his car asking about what he described as "tree stuff" on his car.More >>
An Horry County mother and her boyfriend were arrested, and their children were placed in protective custody after officers found their home filled with piles of trash, animal waste, various insects, animals in poor condition, and an “unbearable” odor, according to a police report. The children, who were reportedly covered in bites and sores and appeared to be dirty, were taken into emergency protective custody, the report states.More >>
The family was left with a smoke-filled house, damage to their door, but more importantly, the family said their son was left temporarily blind and deaf from the flash-bang grenade.More >>
Police said a Florida man was arrested after using inappropriate language to explain where babies come from to a group of kids at a playground.More >>
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.More >>
Between 2000 and 2014, more than 27,000 people got sick from water in pools, hot tubs, spas and water parks/playgrounds.More >>
