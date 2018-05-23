Neighbors concerned about proposed casino in New Kent

Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
The end of school countdown may be on, but Richmond Schools are already gearing up for next year, at least when it comes to preschool.More >>
The end of school countdown may be on, but Richmond Schools are already gearing up for next year, at least when it comes to preschool.More >>
A school day takes a violent turn after one parent claims a woman walked straight into a classroom and ordered her child to attack another student.More >>
A school day takes a violent turn after one parent claims a woman walked straight into a classroom and ordered her child to attack another student.More >>
Virginia State Police have charged a driver after she struck a woman with her vehicle on Thursday.More >>
Virginia State Police have charged a driver after she struck a woman with her vehicle on Thursday.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after a man is caught stealing a package from a porch.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after a man is caught stealing a package from a porch.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Police said the girl's father unintentionally left the child in a car seat after dropping off her 5-year-old sibling at a daycare Wednesday morning.More >>
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.More >>
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.More >>
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >>
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.More >>