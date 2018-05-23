RVA Parenting: Preschool signups underway in Richmond

The end of school countdown may be on, but Richmond Schools are already gearing up for next year, at least when it comes to preschool.

Registration is low, and school leaders want to remind parents to get their kids signed up.

Three and four years old is a busy, curious, fun age - the perfect time, say school leaders, to get your kid on a path to education.

"Early years of learning and socialization are extremely important,” said Ron Robertson, with Richmond Public Schools. “Kindergarten now stands ready for children who are ready for learning. So, preschool takes that role of what kindergarten used to be, getting kids ready."

Robertson says he knows this isn't always an easy step for parents. For some, it's an emotional decision to let their kids go. For others, it's just a matter of logistics and child care - making it all work.

"Parents have barriers, you know?” said Robertson. "Working parents, even parents who just have to get their kids to school every day. They have barriers. So we try to support that."

In Richmond, kids in the city qualify for public preschool. The school works to help with before or after school care and transportation to make this work for families.

They need parents to sign their kids up, so the school system knows how many teachers and classrooms they'll need to serve the community.

"It's important that they have their child in school,” said Robertson. “It's important that they get an early start. It's important that we work together as partners in supporting the success of children's lifestyles. Their desires to grow. Their interests. Their parents interests in their children. It's important that we help children become successful. At a very early age."

There are several chances to sign up at the schools - at Maymont - or even online.

The important thing, say school leaders, is that you get your kid registered.

