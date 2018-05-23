NFL awards the 2019 draft to Nashville, home of the Titans

ATLANTA (AP) - The 2019 NFL draft will be held in Nashville.
The home of the Tennessee Titans was selected Wednesday during the league's spring meetings in Atlanta. Nashville will be hosting the draft for the first time.
The draft was held in New York City from 1965-2014, but the league has been moving it to different cities in recent years.
Chicago was the site in 2015-16, Philadelphia hosted in 2017 and this year's draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas .
___
