NFL awards the 2019 draft to Nashville, home of the Titans

ATLANTA (AP) - The 2019 NFL draft will be held in Nashville.

The home of the Tennessee Titans was selected Wednesday during the league's spring meetings in Atlanta. Nashville will be hosting the draft for the first time.

The draft was held in New York City from 1965-2014, but the league has been moving it to different cities in recent years.

Chicago was the site in 2015-16, Philadelphia hosted in 2017 and this year's draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas .

  Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    Stephen King has been presented an award by PEN America for literary service.
    An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group has gone on trial accused of encouraging attacks on 4-year-old Prince George.
