Mother, 3-year-old son missing after altercation with family

Brittany Linda Faye Brooks and Gage Michael Lewis were last seen walking away from their home. (Source: Colonial Heights Police Department)

Colonial Heights police are looking for a woman and her 3-year-old son, who is considered endangered.

Brittany Linda Faye Brooks, 27, and Gage Michael Lewis, 3, were last seen at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning leaving their home on Westover Avenue.

Police say the woman was involved in an altercation with another family members before leaving the home on foot with her son.

The child was last seen wearing a diaper and tank top.

Brooks was last seen wearing a long sleeve T-shirt and lightweight jogging pants or shorts.

Police said her family is concerned because she has medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804) 520-9300 and choose Option 7.

