Mother, 3-year-old reported missing were found safe

Brittany Linda Faye Brooks and Gage Michael Lewis were last seen walking away from their home. (Source: Colonial Heights Police Department)

Colonial Heights police confirmed a woman and her 3-year-old son who were reported missing Wednesday morning have been found safe.

Brittany Linda Faye Brooks, 27, and Gage Michael Lewis, 3, were reported missing Wednesday after leaving their home following an altercation with another family member.

About an hour and a half after the missing persons alert was sent, police confirmed the two had been located.

