School bus involved in crash in Chesterfield

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The crash happened Wednesday morning. (Source: Andrew Tyson) The crash happened Wednesday morning. (Source: Andrew Tyson)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hull Street and Courthouse Road.

Pictures of the crash show an SUV or minivan impacted the bus from the rear.

There has been no word on any injuries.

