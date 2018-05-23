Target's 1Q profit falls short as it continues transition - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Target's 1Q profit falls short as it continues transition

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows the logo on a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target Corp. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows the logo on a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target Corp. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Target, which is pushing through a year of transition, is posting weaker-than-expected profits for the first quarter.

The Minneapolis retailer on Wednesday reported a profit of $718 million, or $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.32 per share, far short of the $1.38 expected on Wall Street, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue jumped to $16.78 billion, edging out analyst projections for $16.53 billion.

For the current quarter, Target expects per-share earnings of between $1.30 and $1.50, about in line with expectations.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share, compared with the $5.29 analysts expect.

Shares of Target Corp. are down about 3 percent before the opening bell.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGT

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate

    Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate

    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:40:07 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-05-23 11:36:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ...
    The White House is getting in on the viral debate over whether people hear the names "Laurel" or "Yanny" in a much-shared audio clip.More >>
    The White House is getting in on the viral debate over whether people hear the names "Laurel" or "Yanny" in a much-shared audio clip.More >>

  • Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Hall of fame to redo soccer star Brandi Chastain plaque

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:22:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-05-23 11:36:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File). FILE - In this July 10, 1999, file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning goal in a penalty shootout against China in the FIFA Women's World Cup ...
    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.More >>
    Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.More >>

  • Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:03:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-05-23 11:35:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly