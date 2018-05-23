Lowe's 1Q falls flat as extended winter cuts into sales - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lowe's 1Q falls flat as extended winter cuts into sales

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo sales associate Bob Henriques, of Framingham, Mass., moves items at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. Lowe's Companies Inc. reports earnings on We... (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo sales associate Bob Henriques, of Framingham, Mass., moves items at a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. Lowe's Companies Inc. reports earnings on We...
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham, Mass. Lowe's Companies Inc. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Lowe's retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham, Mass. Lowe's Companies Inc. reports earnings on Wednesday, May 23.
(Jessica A. Stewart/The St. Joseph News-Press via AP, File). FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Marvin Ellison, CEO of J.C. Penney Co., visits the boyhood home of the company's founder James Cash Penney in Hamilton, Mo. J.C. Penney's CEO is lea... (Jessica A. Stewart/The St. Joseph News-Press via AP, File). FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Marvin Ellison, CEO of J.C. Penney Co., visits the boyhood home of the company's founder James Cash Penney in Hamilton, Mo. J.C. Penney's CEO is lea...

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Lowe's, which named a new CEO this week, is reporting weak profit and revenue numbers for its first quarter in which harsh winter weather cut into the traditional spring sales season.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, company earned $988 million, or $1.19 per share, for the three months ended May 4. A year earlier the home improvement retailer earned $602 million, or 70 cents per share.

That's 3 cents shy of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose to $17.36 billion from $16.86 billion, but also missed the mark.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer's health, edged up 0.6 percent. In the U.S., the figure climbed 0.5 percent.

Chairman and CEO Robert Niblock cited the harsh weather, echoing the travails of rival Home Depot, which recently reported a slow start to the year.

Niblock, who previously announced plans to retire, will be succeeded in the CEO post by J.C. Penney Co. CEO Marvin Ellison. Ellison, who is also a former Home Depot Inc. executive, will take over as Lowe's CEO in early July.

Lowe's is looking for ways to compete with Home Depot Inc., which has been better able to capitalize on the solid housing market.

For fiscal 2018, Lowe's now anticipates revenue will increase about 5 percent. Its prior guidance was for a 4 percent rise. It still expects full-year earnings to be $5.40 to $5.50 per share.

Shares of Lowe's Cos., which have fallen 8 percent this year, are down more than 3 percent before the opening bell Wednesday.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:03:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-05-23 11:35:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>

  • Stephen King among the honorees at PEN America gala

    Stephen King among the honorees at PEN America gala

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:23 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:23:21 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-05-23 11:34:32 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York.
    Stephen King has been presented an award by PEN America for literary service.More >>
    Stephen King has been presented an award by PEN America for literary service.More >>

  • GLAAD study finds LGBTQ representation in film fell in 2017

    GLAAD study finds LGBTQ representation in film fell in 2017

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:13:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-05-23 11:34:26 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Classics via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Daniela Vega in a scene from, "A Fantastic Woman." The film won the Oscar for best foreign language film. LGBTQ representation in films from the seven biggest Hollywoo...(Sony Pictures Classics via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Daniela Vega in a scene from, "A Fantastic Woman." The film won the Oscar for best foreign language film. LGBTQ representation in films from the seven biggest Hollywoo...
    LGBTQ representation in films from the seven biggest Hollywood studios fell significantly in 2017 according to a study released Tuesday by the advocacy organization GLAAD.More >>
    LGBTQ representation in films from the seven biggest Hollywood studios fell significantly in 2017 according to a study released Tuesday by the advocacy organization GLAAD.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly