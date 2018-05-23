France's Macron takes on Facebook's Zuckerberg in tech push - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

France's Macron takes on Facebook's Zuckerberg in tech push

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves the EU Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). An Avaaz demonstrator waves the European flag as he stands next to life-sized Zuckerberg cutouts to protest against fake Facebook accounts spreading disinformation on the platform, near the EU Commission in Brussels.

PARIS (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may finally find a friendly face when he meets French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron is courting Zuckerberg and some 50 other tech bosses at a conference Wednesday aimed at persuading them to use their unprecedented global influence for the public good. That means things like fighting hate speech and investing in tech literacy for the masses.

The meeting comes after Zuckerberg faced tough questions Tuesday from European Union lawmakers. He apologized for the way the social network has been used to produce fake news and interfere in elections.

Facebook and other companies are also facing stringent new EU regulation this week on how they can use personal data.

Macron has supported efforts to regulate online giants, but champions innovation and sees himself as an ally of the tech world.

