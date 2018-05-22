UVA falls in ACC Tournament heart-breaker to Florida State

Reese Albert hit an RBI double off the right-field wall in the 11th inning, helping Florida State beat Virginia, 3-2, in Tuesday's pool play at the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament. The loss essentially ends UVA's NCAA Tournament hopes.



Albert's game-ending hit against Andrew Abbott scored Drew Mendoza for the sixth-seeded Seminoles, who led by a run in the first and third innings. Cal Raleigh and Steven Wells both had RBI doubles early for FSU, and Clayton Kwiatkowski earned the win with 3.2 scoreless innings of relief.



Justin Novak hit an RBI single in the third inning and Nate Eikhoff drove in a run in the fourth for the 10th-seeded Cavaliers (28-25). But Virginia managed just one hit the rest of the afternoon before Abbott surrendered Albert's winning double.

Douglas Freeman product Daniel Lynch got the start on the mound for the Wahoos and put together a solid outing. Lynch tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out seven in a no-decision.



Virginia meets NC State on Thursday as pool play continues.

