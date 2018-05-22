UVA falls in ACC Tournament heart-breaker to Florida State

Quarterback Johnny Manziel signs with CFL club as he tries to rebuild his football career.More >>
The Richmond Kickers take another break from their USL schedule to face Penn FC in U.S. Open Cup third round action. A win would mean a match-up with an MLS team in the next phase of the tournament.More >>
Fresh of their south regional title, the Yellow Jackets head to Appleton, Wisconsin, looking to make some more program history.More >>
The Saints topped Norfolk Academy, 7-2, to claim the Division I crown, while Steward couldn't come up with an answer for Miller.More >>
Michael Robinson returned for his annual dinner to benefit his Excel to Excellence Foundation. Richard Sherman, Morgan Moses, hall of famer Franco Harris, and VCU basketball product and current Phoenix Sun Troy Daniels were among his celebrity guests.More >>
