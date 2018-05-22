Mom: Students jumped off bus during storm

The mom says students jumped off the bus when the driver refused to continue the route. (Source: NBC12)

A Dinwiddie family speaks out after they say middle and high school students began jumping off of their school bus. Students say it happened because the driver was angry over one student's behavior, so she decided to stop driving in the middle of the route.

It was at the height of last Friday's thunderstorms on the way home from school. It was unlike anything they'd ever seen.

"She just pulled over randomly. No one knew what was going on. It was flooding. We all wanted to get home. The streets were flooded,” said 9th grader Jayauna Crawley.

Allegedly because a student told the driver to shut up.

"It was a lot of screaming, yelling,” she added.

She says other students on the bus grew tired of waiting. Then, all of a sudden…

"They opened the emergency exit and jumped off the back of the bus into the rain and into the intersection,” she explained.

"When [a student] jumped out the bus, [the driver] just said 'they're going to get a referral’,” 7th grader Jayden Crawley added.

"After I saw the kids running into the street, into that highway, I was in tears,” parent Kawanda Crawley said.

She drove to the scene to pick up her son and daughter.

"I started waving her to signal to her so she could open the side of her window, but she never made eye contact,” the parent says.

Shortly afterwards, school administrators arrived. In a statement from Assistant Superintendent Dr. Royal Gurley:

On Friday, May 18, 2018 a bus driver dispatched to the Transportation Office for assistance. It is protocol for drivers to dispatch for assistance to ensure the safety and welfare of the students being transported. Upon arrival, there were no observable disruptions and the students were cooperative to the requests of the school administration. As a precaution, the Transportation Director completed the remainder of the route for the school bus driver.

Kawanda Crawley says the three students who jumped returned to the bus when school administrators ordered them back on. Yet, she questions why the bus stopped in the first place.

"If it was a violent or aggressive situation, then you pull that bus over…That wasn't the case. They just said 'shut up',” she said.

When school administrators arrived, they were able to relieve the bus driver of her route that afternoon and made sure the other students got home safely. The driver has resumed her bus schedule.

