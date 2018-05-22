English royal honors Robert Duvall for conservation work in VA

Fresh off the Royal Wedding, a member of the monarchy was in Richmond Tuesday night.

The Queen's cousin, Prince Richard, honored actor Robert Duvall inside the state Capitol. The Duke of Gloucester champions conservation in Richmond, England.

Our city and theirs have a partnership, and Duvall was given an award for years of conservation work in Virginia.

"We believe that beauty is good for business and essential for the soul," said Duvall.

The event was hosted by Scenic Virginia. Scenic Virginia and its English counterpart exchange conservation awards each year.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12