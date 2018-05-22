English royal honors Robert Duvall for conservation work in VA

Reese Albert hit an RBI double off the right-field wall in the 11th inning, helping Florida State beat Virginia, 3-2, in Tuesday's pool play at the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament. The loss essentially ends UVA's NCAA Tournament hopes.More >>
Reese Albert hit an RBI double off the right-field wall in the 11th inning, helping Florida State beat Virginia, 3-2, in Tuesday's pool play at the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament. The loss essentially ends UVA's NCAA Tournament hopes.More >>
A Dinwiddie family speaks out after they say middle and high school students began jumping off of their school bus.More >>
A Dinwiddie family speaks out after they say middle and high school students began jumping off of their school bus.More >>
It happened around 7:28 p.m. on I-95 South, near exit 52 in Petersburg.More >>
It happened around 7:28 p.m. on I-95 South, near exit 52 in Petersburg.More >>
Fresh off the Royal Wedding, a member of the monarchy was in Richmond Tuesday night.More >>
Fresh off the Royal Wedding, a member of the monarchy was in Richmond Tuesday night.More >>
The judge complimented Michael Rotondo, who represented himself, for his legal research, but ruled against him.More >>
The judge complimented Michael Rotondo, who represented himself, for his legal research, but ruled against him.More >>
Police believe jealousy on the part of the groom’s ex-wife may have motivated the shooting.More >>
Police believe jealousy on the part of the groom’s ex-wife may have motivated the shooting.More >>
A kayaker who was bitten by a rattlesnake on the Edisto River is out of the intensive care unit at MUSC, according to family members.More >>
A kayaker who was bitten by a rattlesnake on the Edisto River is out of the intensive care unit at MUSC, according to family members.More >>
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.More >>
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.More >>
The Bay County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook the suspect is Kevin Robert Holroyd, 49. He is wanted in connection to a homicide.More >>
The Bay County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook the suspect is Kevin Robert Holroyd, 49. He is wanted in connection to a homicide.More >>
Armed with wet hair and a towel wrapped around her head, WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton is back at it again with another product testing video and it surely is "out of this world."More >>
Armed with wet hair and a towel wrapped around her head, WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton is back at it again with another product testing video and it surely is "out of this world."More >>