Legend of Loch Ness Monster will be tested with DNA samples - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Legend of Loch Ness Monster will be tested with DNA samples

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - The stories seem as tall as the lake is deep. For hundreds of years, visitors to Scotland's Loch Ness have described seeing a monster that some believe lives in the depths.

But now the legend of "Nessie" may have no place left to hide. A New Zealand scientist is leading a team to the lake next month to take samples of the murky waters to conduct DNA tests and determine what species live there.

Professor Neil Gemmell says he's no believer in Nessie, but he wants to take people on an adventure and communicate some science. Besides, his kids think it's one of the coolest things he's done.

One of the more far-fetched theories is that Nessie is a long-necked plesiosaur that somehow survived the period when dinosaurs became extinct.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Vegas casino workers OK strike that may hobble famed resorts

    Vegas casino workers OK strike that may hobble famed resorts

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:42:47 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:43:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members exit a university arena after voting on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...
    Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >>
    Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers have voted on whether to call for a citywide strike that could have huge implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >>

  • Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:03:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:37:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York. Roth, prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, religion and mortal...

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>

    Author of more than 25 books,  Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

    More >>

  • GLAAD study finds LGBTQ representation in film fell in 2017

    GLAAD study finds LGBTQ representation in film fell in 2017

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:13:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:33:43 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Classics via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Daniela Vega in a scene from, "A Fantastic Woman." The film won the Oscar for best foreign language film. LGBTQ representation in films from the seven biggest Hollywoo...(Sony Pictures Classics via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Daniela Vega in a scene from, "A Fantastic Woman." The film won the Oscar for best foreign language film. LGBTQ representation in films from the seven biggest Hollywoo...
    LGBTQ representation in films from the seven biggest Hollywood studios fell significantly in 2017 according to a study released Tuesday by the advocacy organization GLAAD.More >>
    LGBTQ representation in films from the seven biggest Hollywood studios fell significantly in 2017 according to a study released Tuesday by the advocacy organization GLAAD.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly