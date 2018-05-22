Motorcyclist dies in I-95 crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday.

It happened around 7:28 p.m. on I-95 South, near exit 52 in Petersburg. Police say the motorcyclist has died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. All lanes are currently closed southbound in the area.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12