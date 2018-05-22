Former deputy arrested, accused of sexual battery of inmate

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office says a former deputy is under arrest, accused of sexual battery of an inmate.

Stephen C. Neal, 51, is charged with one count of carnal knowledge of an inmate.

Investigators say Neal was on duty at the jail on March 5, 2018 when the incident with a female inmate occurred. Chesterfield Police investigated, which resulted in the charge.

Neal has been with the sheriff's office from Jan. 17, 2017 to March 5, 2018.

He faces up to five years if convicted.

