Florida State tops Virginia 3-2 in 11 innings at ACC tourney

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Reese Albert hit an RBI double off the right-field wall in the 11th inning, helping Florida State beat Virginia 3-2 in Tuesday's pool play at the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament.

Albert's game-ending hit against Andrew Abbott scored Drew Mendoza for the sixth-seeded Seminoles (40-17), who led by a run in the first and third innings. Cal Raleigh and Steven Wells both had RBI doubles early for FSU, and Clayton Kwiatkowski (4-1) earned the win with 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Justin Novak hit an RBI single in the third inning and Nate Eikhoff drove in a run in the fourth for the 10th-seeded Cavaliers (28-25). But Virginia managed just one hit the rest of the afternoon before Abbott (3-4) surrendered Albert's winning double.

Virginia finished with six hits.

FSU faces third-seeded North Carolina State on Friday in Pool C. Virginia meets the Wolfpack on Thursday.

