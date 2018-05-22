New Kent homeowners frustrated about height of neighbor's grass

A 2-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot by his 4-year-old brother on Tuesday morning in Louisa County.More >>
Homeowners in Central Virginia may be dealing with some tall grass in their yards following last week’s rainy weather, but some residents in New Kent County say high grass has always been an issue for them.More >>
In total, more than $1 billion worth of unclaimed property is stored at the Virginia Department of the Treasury, waiting for the rightful owners to come forward.More >>
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has confirmed the death of a Baltimore County police officer who was killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle.More >>
The U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia denied the school board’s motion to dismiss the case of Gavin Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board.More >>
Homeowners in Central Virginia may be dealing with some tall grass in their yards following last week’s rainy weather, but some residents in New Kent County say high grass has always been an issue for them.More >>
You've heard of car leases, but how about pet leases? It's a growing trend for people looking to pay for designer dogs that come with designer price tags.More >>
Summertime means trips to the pool for many families. However, if you've sidelined your fitness over the winter, your phone, and some great free fitness apps could help change that.More >>
A Mechanicsville family hires a contractor to build them a six-foot privacy fence. A year later, that $5,500 fence is leaning over with gaping holes.More >>
The U.S. Secret Service estimates $1 billion are stolen every year by criminals using card skimmers - that's $350,000 EVERY DAY.More >>
The Bay County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook the suspect is Kevin Robert Holroyd, 49. He is wanted in connection to a homicide.More >>
Police believe jealousy on the part of the groom’s ex-wife may have motivated the shooting.More >>
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.More >>
An Horry County mother and her boyfriend were arrested, and their children were placed in protective custody after officers found their home filled with piles of trash, animal waste, various insects, animals in poor condition, and an “unbearable” odor, according to a police report. The children, who were reportedly covered in bites and sores and appeared to be dirty, were taken into emergency protective custody, the report states.More >>
The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.More >>
Lamar County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found in a freezer Tuesday. Sheriff Danny Rigel confirms two persons of interest have been taken into custody.More >>
