New Kent homeowners frustrated about height of neighbor's grass

Homeowners in Central Virginia may be dealing with some tall grass in their yards following last week’s rainy weather, but some residents in New Kent County say high grass has always been an issue for them.

"He just refuses to cut his grass," said Sharon Maxine Peterson, of Golden Wheel Road.

Peterson and other neighbors said the yard of a home on their road has been neglected for years claiming the owner doesn’t mow his lawn.

Most of the other homes along the road were trimmed and cut short Tuesday morning following the rainy weather, but the sight of one home is leaving neighbors concerned not only about appearance but safety.

"I’ve got grandchildren, other people in the neighborhood have children,” said Teresa Ferrell, another homeowner. “They ride their bikes, they play and everything like that and I don't want these snakes around. I mean we've got animals too."

Ferrell has lived in her rural New Kent County home for 16 years. While she's used to the wildlife in the area, she said her neighbor’s yard is becoming home to dozens of snakes.

"Since they've been living there, there have been a lot more," she said. “It's a safety hazard as far as snakes, rodents, and it's a safety hazard as far as being able to drive."

The home in question is near a slight hill. Ferrell said she’s almost gotten in an accident because of the height of the grass.

"Because our driveway is right here, as my children are leaving, and myself, we can't see past the high grass," she said.

Ferrell and others have contacted officials with New Kent County about their concerns.

“The County came out here with one of those long cutters and cut along the ditch,” she said. “That helped a little bit.”

However, Ferrell and Peterson claim the County can’t do anything about this issue.

“They said it's because it's agriculture," Ferrell said.

New Kent County Zoning Administrator Kenneth Vaughn said Tuesday that Golden Wheel Road is zoned as agriculture, meaning there's no ordinance which mandates you to cut your grass.

“[I think he leaves it this way] to keep people away," Ferrell said.

Homeowners said they've had to deal with the unkempt yard for nearly a decade. They've even tried to confront the issue by writing notes, and leaving them at the door.

"You live in a neighborhood, cut your grass,” Peterson said. “What's so hard about that? I really looked at his yard [yesterday] and his grass is almost over his window and I just got pissed. I said today is the day I'm gonna start doing something about it."

While these women said the homeowner does have a lawn mower, it's only used to mow a path from the front door to the driveway, and areas of the backyard.

"He'll make a pathway for the children to go out to their swing set and around the swing set,” Ferrell said. “I mean what about all the tall grass that's around it?"

Meanwhile Ferrell said she's contemplating selling her home, but feels her neighbor's yard may hinder the process.

"I may have to sell it in the winter, because it hides it," she said. "It makes it a little bit better."

Vaughn said the County receives at least one complaint a year because of this yard. In the past they have also sent letters to the homeowner asking him to mow the lawn, but because of the zoning he technically does not have to mow.

Neighbors can always petition for a zoning change, but county officials caution they could see higher taxes as a result.

Messages for the homeowner were not immediately returned.

