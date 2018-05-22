Elementary school students donate nearly 3,600 books to Children - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Elementary school students donate nearly 3,600 books to Children's Museum

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Thanks to some hard working elementary school students, there are thousands of new books at the Children's Museum of Richmond.

The Kersey Creek Elementary student council association collected almost 3,600 books for the museum's Book Bank. Even better, the students say they're inspired to keep working in the community.

So far, the book bank has donated over 110,000 books to children in need.

