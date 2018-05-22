Virginia Tech fires softball coach after 23 seasons

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Scot Thomas has been fired as Virginia Tech's softball coach after 23 seasons in which he started the program and won nearly 800 games.
Athletic director Whit Babcock announced the move Tuesday and said Angela Tincher O'Brien will serve as interim coach.
Thomas started the Hokies' program in 1996 and led Virginia Tech to a 794-568 overall record, eight NCAA regional berths and a spot in the 2008 Women's College World Series. The Hokies have struggled the past three seasons, finishing below .500 the past two years and failing to reach the NCAA Tournament the last three.
In a news release, Babcock said: "We will forever be indebted to coach Thomas for literally building our program from scratch and developing it into a national contender and Women's College World Series participant."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
