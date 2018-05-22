Renaming J.E.B. Stuart will cost $26K

Richmond's mayor and the top official with Richmond Public Schools support changing the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond School Board has released a breakdown of how much it would cost to rename the only city school named after a confederate general.

It would cost $26,000 to change everything that currently has the name "J.E.B Stuart Elementary" on it.

Here is the list of items:

Wooden sign in front: $2,500

Marquee: $2,500

Bronze plaque: $4,000

Etched stone facade (remediation): $10,000

Rubber mats: $2,000

Stationary, envelopes, business cards: $2,000

Pens, pencils, other branded office supplies: $500

T-shirts for students and staff: $2,000

Banners: $500

School leaders want to hear your feedback. If you'd like to weigh in on the name change, they are holding a meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m., at the Claude Perkins Center at VUU.

