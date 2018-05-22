Simmons, Mitchell unanimous picks for NBA All-Rookie team - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Simmons, Mitchell unanimous picks for NBA All-Rookie team

NEW YORK (AP) - Philadelphia's Ben Simmons and Utah's Donovan Mitchell are unanimous selections to the NBA's All-Rookie team.

The two guards received all 100 first-place votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters. Both players helped their teams reach the second round of the playoffs.

Boston's Jayson Tatum also was selected Tuesday to the first team, falling one vote short of unanimous. Simmons, Mitchell and Tatum are the three finalists for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (93 first-team votes) and Chicago's Lauri Markkanen (76) rounded out the first team.

The second team was guards Dennis Smith Jr. of Dallas and Lonzo Ball of the Lakers, Atlanta forward John Collins, Sacramento guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and Phoenix forward Josh Jackson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

