Man pleads guilty to child porn charges after sending images through app

Court record show that the images were sent using the kik app. (Source: kik app)

A Dinwiddie County man will spend 15-30 years behind bars after pleading guilty Tuesday to child porn production.

Court documents show that 34-year-old Thomas Burke sexually abused two minors under the age of 12 throughout 2017 and then produced images of the abuse with his cell phone.

Images were discovered by law enforcement in Australia on the computers of someone who was being investigated for child pornography offenses.

Court records say that Burke send the images using the messaging app "Kik" on his cell phone.

Burke faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years when he's sentenced in August.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12