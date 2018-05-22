Man pleads guilty to child porn charges after sending images through app

Jeffrey Kyle Stephenson will go on trial in August for the shooting death of Ian Butler.More >>
The Richmond School Board has released a breakdown of how much it would cost to rename the only city school named after a confederate general.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Sabrina Squire retires this week, and while Curt Autry had the good fortune of co-anchoring with Sabrina for about a decade, many of you grew up with the combination of Gene Cox and Sabrina.More >>
A 2-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot by his 4-year-old brother on Tuesday morning in Louisa County.More >>
The Walton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach, about 30 miles away, is connected to the situation.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Police believe jealousy on the part of the groom’s ex-wife may have motivated the shooting.More >>
Adding high fat cream and butter to her morning coffee is a ritual for Stephanie Rice.More >>
A man who was kayaking on the Edisto River is in critical condition after a rattlesnake fell out of a tree and bit him.More >>
Two parents have had enough of their adult son living rent-free at their home, and have taken him to court.More >>
The blogs said the PG-rated movie teaches children that it’s OK for them to let strangers touch their private parts.More >>
The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.More >>
The 2017 fire engulfed more than 48,000 acres in Oregon and Washington before it was contained. If the teen cannot pay the amount in full, the court said he could establish a payment plan.More >>
